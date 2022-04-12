Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $106,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

NYSE HAL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. 273,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,993,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

