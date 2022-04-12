Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $131,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 146,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

