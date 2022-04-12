Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $168,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 272,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,955,877. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

