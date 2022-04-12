Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $198,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. The company had a trading volume of 234,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,586. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

