Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $29,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after buying an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,795. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

