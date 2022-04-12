Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $83,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 222,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,082,000 after acquiring an additional 141,653 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. 1,448,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,098,184. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

