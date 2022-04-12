Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $976,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.16. 178,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The company has a market capitalization of $240.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

