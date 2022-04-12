Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 2,880.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 243,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.48. Mitesco has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

