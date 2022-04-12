Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 2,880.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 243,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.48. Mitesco has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
