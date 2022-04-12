Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $63.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.51. 494,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,119. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,391,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.