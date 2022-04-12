Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $19.69. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOLN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

