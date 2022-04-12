Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

Bandwidth stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,415. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $825.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

