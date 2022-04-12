Morgan Stanley Raises Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Price Target to €134.00

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEOXF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €107.00 ($116.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($98.91) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$139.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

