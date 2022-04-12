Morgan Stanley Raises Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 925.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from 900.00 to 925.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CABGY. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $797.17.

CABGY stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

