Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.31

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.31 and traded as high as $30.55. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

