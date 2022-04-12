mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and $237,329.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.50 or 1.00066966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023838 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008593 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

