M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

MTB stock opened at $163.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.