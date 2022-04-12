MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives $68.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $45.95 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

