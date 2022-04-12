Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.73

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 57552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $351,921. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 584,449 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

