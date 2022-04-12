National Bank of Canada FI Invests $29,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Y. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Y stock opened at $844.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $726.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

