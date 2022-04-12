National Bank of Canada FI Invests $33,000 in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,335,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1,326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 667,027 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 822,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 569,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

