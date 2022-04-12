National Bank of Canada FI Invests $34,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.33.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.