National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $31,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.