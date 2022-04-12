National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 13,100 VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,086,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of VQS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.64. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

