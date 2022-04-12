National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 397 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

