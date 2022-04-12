National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 588 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,562,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,646,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 510,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares during the period.
Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $52.51.
