National Bank of Canada FI Takes $29,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

NYSE LAD opened at $304.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

