National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

