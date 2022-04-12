National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

