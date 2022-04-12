National Bankshares Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.40

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ADZN opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.96 million and a P/E ratio of 65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.28.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

