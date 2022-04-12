National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,058.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.83 ($13.80).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.55) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON NG traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,219.50 ($15.89). 3,540,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.68. The company has a market capitalization of £44.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 863.36 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.