National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

