National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

