Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 40,057 shares.The stock last traded at $46.40 and had previously closed at $46.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $575.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.