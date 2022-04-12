NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10,145.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.98.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

