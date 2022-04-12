Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $8.35

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.70. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 3,884 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

