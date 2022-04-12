NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.