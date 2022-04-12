Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Netflix by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 763 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,792. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

