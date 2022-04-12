NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 286.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 103,854 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

