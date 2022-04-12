Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Upgraded to Buy by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.75.
TSE:NCU opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$280.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68.
About Nevada Copper (Get Rating)
