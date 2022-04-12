Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Upgraded to Buy by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.75.

TSE:NCU opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of C$280.92 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68.

About Nevada Copper (Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

