Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Shares Up 0.2%

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. 12,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 192,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.00.
About Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU)
Further Reading
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.