Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Shares Up 0.2%

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. 12,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 192,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.00.

About Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU)

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

