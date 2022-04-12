New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.79. New Gold shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 96,610 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.84.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

