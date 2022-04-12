NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

