Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NOK stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 99.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 43.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

