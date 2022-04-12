Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,090 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

