Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 20,090 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 762,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 42.8% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,205,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 361,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 181.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

