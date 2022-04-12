Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

