Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of SITE Centers worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

