Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.