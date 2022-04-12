Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.55.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.81.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.