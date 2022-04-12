Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

